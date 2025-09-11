Safran to share engine tech in India's AMCA jet project

Safran's role and the engine's thrust range

Safran isn't just helping—they're handing over all the tech, including how to make those advanced single-crystal blades that high-performance engines need.

Over the next 12 years, they'll build nine prototypes, starting at 120 kN thrust and aiming for 140 kN.

This move helps India bounce back from earlier struggles with its Kaveri engine by blending French expertise with Indian manufacturing.