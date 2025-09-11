Safran to share engine tech in India's AMCA jet project
India is set to team up with French aerospace giant Safran and DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment to co-develop a powerful new jet engine (120-140 kN) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)—India's upcoming fighter.
The best part? India gets full intellectual property rights, pushing forward PM Modi's vision of defense self-reliance as recently emphasized in his Independence Day speech.
Safran's role and the engine's thrust range
Safran isn't just helping—they're handing over all the tech, including how to make those advanced single-crystal blades that high-performance engines need.
Over the next 12 years, they'll build nine prototypes, starting at 120 kN thrust and aiming for 140 kN.
This move helps India bounce back from earlier struggles with its Kaveri engine by blending French expertise with Indian manufacturing.
Impact on India's defense ecosystem and future projects
This new engine will also power India's future naval fighter jets, keeping projects on track.
Big names like Tata, L&T, and Adani Defence are expected to join in production.
For India, it means less reliance on imports—and a big step toward joining the elite club of countries making their own combat jet engines.