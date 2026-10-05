Salesforce gives Slackbot AI boost to answer chats and tasks
Technology
Salesforce just gave Slackbot a big AI boost, making it way more helpful for getting work done.
Now, the bot can understand your chats, files, and channels to answer questions or handle tasks, like setting up meetings, with a single message.
You don't need any special training; just ask things like "What did we decide about the Q4 budget?" and get answers.
Slackbot drafts documents with Salesforce data
The new Slackbot also adapts to how you like to communicate and can help draft docs or pull in Salesforce data for richer conversations.
Security is still a top priority: Slackbot only accesses info you've allowed, keeping your data safe.
For now, these upgraded features are available to Business+ and Enterprise users only.