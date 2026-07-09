Salesforce promotes Anthropic's Claude tag on Slack, prompting questions Technology Jul 09, 2026

Salesforce just started promoting Anthropic's Claude Tag AI tool on Slack, even though it already has its own assistants, Slackbot and Agentforce, built in.

Now, both employees and customers are left juggling three different AI helpers inside the same workspace, and many are wondering what Salesforce's game plan actually is.