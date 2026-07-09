Salesforce promotes Anthropic's Claude tag on Slack, prompting questions
Technology
Salesforce just started promoting Anthropic's Claude Tag AI tool on Slack, even though it already has its own assistants, Slackbot and Agentforce, built in.
Now, both employees and customers are left juggling three different AI helpers inside the same workspace, and many are wondering what Salesforce's game plan actually is.
Salesforce $300 million Anthropic spending concerns
Salesforce owns a small stake in Anthropic and is spending $300 million on its services this year.
CEO Marc Benioff says Slack should work with all kinds of AI tools, but this "model-agnostic" approach has folks inside the company questioning if Salesforce is backing its own tech or leaning too much on outside partners.