Salesforce rolls out AI Slackbot to schedule meetings, retrieve information
Salesforce rolled out a new and improved Slackbot on January 13, 2026.
The Slackbot is powered by artificial intelligence, designed to make chatting and getting things done in Slack way easier.
Now, the bot can actually understand what's going on in your conversations, so you can ask it to schedule meetings or pull up info with a simple text prompt, instead of digging through endless channels.
Business+ and Enterprise users access Slackbot
This upgraded Slackbot adapts to how you like to communicate, helps draft docs, and brings Salesforce data right into your chats for smoother teamwork.
It only accesses info it's allowed to see and follows strict security rules, so your data stays safe.
Starting January 13, 2026, Business+ and Enterprise users got access to these features as Salesforce keeps leveling up its artificial intelligence game for better work chats.