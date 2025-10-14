Salesforce's Agentforce 360: AI platform powered by GPT-5 and Claude
Salesforce just rolled out Agentforce 360, a new platform integrating OpenAI's GPT-5 and Anthropic's Claude models.
It's built to help companies use advanced AI for potential benefits like smoother, more personal customer interactions—think faster responses, smarter automation, and less repetitive work for humans.
What's new in Agentforce 360?
Agentforce 360 comes with features like Agentforce Commerce, which lets brands sell directly through ChatGPT's Instant Checkout while keeping control of their data.
It supports multiple AI models at once, offers a secure cloud environment for sensitive info, and plugs right into tools like Slack and Salesforce apps—making it pretty flexible for all kinds of businesses.
Salesforce is now a major player in enterprise AI
By teaming up with both OpenAI and Anthropic in one platform, Salesforce is staking its claim as a leader in enterprise AI.
The secure cloud hosting (especially for sectors that need tight data controls) shows they're serious about privacy too.
For anyone watching the future of work and tech, this is a big step forward.