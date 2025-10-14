Salesforce's Agentforce 360: AI platform powered by GPT-5 and Claude

Agentforce 360 comes with features like Agentforce Commerce, which lets brands sell directly through ChatGPT 's Instant Checkout while keeping control of their data. It supports multiple AI models at once, offers a secure cloud environment for sensitive info, and plugs right into tools like Slack and Salesforce apps—making it pretty flexible for all kinds of businesses.

Salesforce is now a major player in enterprise AI

By teaming up with both OpenAI and Anthropic in one platform, Salesforce is staking its claim as a leader in enterprise AI.

The secure cloud hosting (especially for sectors that need tight data controls) shows they're serious about privacy too.

For anyone watching the future of work and tech, this is a big step forward.