Your genes may influence your cannabis use: Study

The team found that two genes, CADM2 and GRM3, are strongly tied to lifetime cannabis use. CADM2 is connected to impulsivity (think: acting on a whim), while GRM3 has links with mental health conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. These genes also overlap with other traits, hinting at shared biology between cannabis use and different health issues.

Genetic insights could aid in early intervention

The study also flagged 40 more genes associated with lifetime cannabis use, and four with frequency of use.

Since nearly 30% of users develop cannabis use disorder—and there's still no FDA-approved treatment—knowing who's genetically at risk could help spot problems early.

As weed becomes legal in more places, researchers hope this knowledge leads to better prevention and support for those who need it.