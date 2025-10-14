Samsung One UI 8.5 rolling out with Galaxy S26 series

Samsung is rolling out One UI 8.5 alongside the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026, with other eligible phones expected to receive it within a couple of months after launch. Built on Android 16, this update is expected to introduce Network Battery Saver—an AI-powered feature that could cut back on network activity when your phone's idle to help your battery last longer.

Other notable features of One UI 8.5 One UI 8.5 lets you fully personalize the quick panel—move, delete, or add widgets and toggles however you like.

The search bar in Samsung apps shifts to the bottom for easier one-handed use, while new 3D app icons and non-text navigation freshen up the look.

Privacy also gets an upgrade, especially when sharing images.

Android 16 brings new lock screen options, notification summaries Expect new lock screen options, notification summaries, and smarter AI tools like call screening and real-time meeting translation.

These updates aim to make your phone feel more intuitive and keep your info safer—all while looking a bit cooler.