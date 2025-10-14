SpaceX's Starship V2 rocket completes its final test flight

NASA bets on SpaceX to get humans back to the Moon

Now that V2 is done, SpaceX is rolling out Starship V3—built for docking in space and transferring fuel, which are key for future Moon and Mars trips.

NASA has already invested over $4 billion to help SpaceX get this rocket ready for human missions as part of Artemis, aiming to put people back on the Moon by 2027.

This latest success sets the stage for some pretty exciting space adventures ahead.