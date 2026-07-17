Sam Altman admits OpenAI has fallen short, promises stronger comeback
What's the story
OpenAI has had a challenging past year with leadership changes and fierce competition in the AI space. The company's CEO, Sam Altman, has admitted that their performance hasn't been up to the mark but is hopeful about the future. In a post on X, he took responsibility for OpenAI's recent shortcomings and hinted at exciting developments ahead.
Self-reflection
Altman hints at major announcements from OpenAI
Altman admitted in his post that the past year wasn't OpenAI's best, and he takes mostly his fault for it. However, he is optimistic about the future.
"We did not have our best last 12 months ever, which is mostly my fault, but we are about to have our best 12 months to date," he wrote.
The statement hints at major announcements from the AI giant in the coming months.
AI perspective
AI vision amid growing competition
Altman also shared his vision for artificial intelligence in the same post.
He said, "AI has to be about giving lots of people more freedom, agency, and wealth. We want to do the right thing, but we do not want to scare people into doing our thing."
This comes as competition in the AI industry heats up with competitors like Anthropic and Google releasing more advanced models.
Tech adoption
Shift to voice commands and GPT Live launch
In another post, Altman revealed that he now uses voice commands more than typing.
This comes after OpenAI launched GPT Live, an enhanced voice experience that makes conversations feel more natural.
The feature can respond while users are still speaking, acknowledge conversations with short phrases like "mhmm" or "yeah," and switch to the latest GPT-5.5 model for web searches or deeper reasoning tasks.
Twitter Post
Altman's post
we did not have our best last 12 months ever, which is mostly my fault, but we are about to have our best 12 months to date. the team is doing amazing work and i think you’ll be very happy with what they’ve got cooking for you.— Sam Altman (@sama) July 16, 2026
i am happy about this for many reasons, but mostly…