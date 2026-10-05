Sam Altman backs open AI access, disputes Anthropic's approach
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks artificial intelligence should be accessible to the public, even if it means accepting some downsides.
He told Politico that keeping AI open helps society stay in control, instead of handing all the power to a few big companies.
This is pretty different from what Anthropic, another major AI company, wants. They're pushing for stricter rules and slower progress.
Altman and Amodei clash on AI
Altman argues that giving more people access to AI is safer than locking it down with heavy restrictions.
He says centralizing control is an unacceptable compromise and isn't convinced that more regulation will actually stop misuse like cyberattacks.
Meanwhile, Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei wants to slow things down to better manage risks.
The big question: Should we trust wider access or tighter controls when it comes to powerful new tech?