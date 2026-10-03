Sam Altman calls Anthropic's religious guidance request a safety issue
Technology
OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman isn't a fan of Anthropic's latest move, asking religious leaders for guidance on AI ethics.
He called it a "safety issue," saying, "I am very uncomfortable about people trying to ascribe religious force or a surrender of human judgment to AI models, and think it is a real safety issue."
Anthropic had reached out to Catholic, Jewish, and Sikh leaders to help shape their AI model, Claude.
Mustafa Suleyman questions emotions in AI
Altman's criticism highlights a bigger debate in tech: should religion play a role in how we build and guide AI?
Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman also questioned giving emotions to AI.
The discussion is sparking fresh questions about morality, consciousness, and making Claude "good."