Sam Altman calls Anthropic's religious guidance request a safety issue

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman isn't a fan of Anthropic's latest move, asking religious leaders for guidance on AI ethics.

He called it a "safety issue," saying, "I am very uncomfortable about people trying to ascribe religious force or a surrender of human judgment to AI models, and think it is a real safety issue."

Anthropic had reached out to Catholic, Jewish, and Sikh leaders to help shape their AI model, Claude.