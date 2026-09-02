Sam Altman finds camera-equipped smart glasses uncomfortable and OpenAI hesitant
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman really isn't a fan of smart glasses, especially ones with cameras.
In an interview, he said, "I find it very uncomfortable talking to people with a camera and a light," echoing his earlier dislike for the tech.
This probably means OpenAI won't be jumping into the smart glasses game anytime soon.
Industry divided on camera smart glasses
Even though Altman's not on board, companies like Meta, Samsung, and Google are all in on smart glasses packed with camera features and AI tools.
Some brands are switching things up by leaving out cameras altogether to focus more on notifications and transcription.
Smart glasses can err toward the ideological, and hardware-makers can be ideological too.