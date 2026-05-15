Sam Altman grilled in Elon Musk lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was grilled in court as part of the ongoing legal fight with Elon Musk over OpenAI's transition to becoming a for-profit company.
Musk's lawyer pressed Altman about his honesty, pointing to past colleagues' statements.
When asked if he was "completely trustworthy," Altman said, "I believe so" and later added, "I'll just amend my answer to yes," and "I believe I am an honest and trustworthy business person."
Murati and McCauley raise trust concerns
Former CTO Mira Murati accused Altman of ignoring AI safety rules and misleading her about legal matters, while ex-board member Tasha McCauley described a "toxic culture of dishonesty" at OpenAI under his watch.
Altman said he hadn't heard McCauley's comments during the trial.
As the case continues, whether or not people trust Altman is becoming a key issue in the battle over OpenAI's future.