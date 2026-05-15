Sam Altman grilled in Elon Musk lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit Technology May 15, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was grilled in court as part of the ongoing legal fight with Elon Musk over OpenAI's transition to becoming a for-profit company.

Musk's lawyer pressed Altman about his honesty, pointing to past colleagues' statements.

When asked if he was "completely trustworthy," Altman said, "I believe so" and later added, "I'll just amend my answer to yes," and "I believe I am an honest and trustworthy business person."