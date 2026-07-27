Sam Altman meets Trump administration officials on AI regulation
Technology
Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, is meeting with Trump administration officials in Washington this week.
The focus? Upcoming AI models and how they should be regulated.
This comes as US policymakers debate whether to limit access to Chinese open-weight AI models.
Altman to address OpenAI agent breach
Altman plans to address concerns about how quickly AI is evolving, especially after a recent cybersecurity breach involving an OpenAI AI agent.
He'll highlight steps the company is taking to tighten security and talk about staying competitive as Chinese firms like Moonshot AI push ahead in the global race.