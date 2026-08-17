Sam Altman: OpenAI attracted nearly 45 top AGI believers
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just shared how the company managed to bring in almost all of the world's top AGI believers, nearly 45 out of roughly 50, to be exact.
Back in the early days, many people thought building artificial general intelligence was irresponsible or unrealistic, but OpenAI's big vision drew in those who wanted to take on the challenge.
Altman: critics dismissed AGI advocates
Altman also opened up about how many people doubted the idea of building AGI at first, calling their goals unrealistic and even dismissing them as "dumb kids."
Still, their commitment to tackling tough AGI problems inspired like-minded researchers and helped bring together researchers who shared the same long-term vision.