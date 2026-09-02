Sam Altman: OpenAI's Astra completes primary training phase, stresses safeguards
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just announced that his new AI model, Astra, has wrapped up its primary training phase.
He says it's a big leap in both what it can do and how safely it operates, stressing that "capabilities and safeguards" need to grow together.
OpenAI slows work on future models
Altman admits there's a real balancing act between making smarter AI and keeping things safe.
OpenAI is slowing down work on future models so it can focus more on research that reduces risks.
He believes guiding powerful AI safely should be one of the world's top priorities.