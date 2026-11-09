Sam Altman says he does not want AI befriending children
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman is worried about how AI chatbots might affect children.
In a May 8, 2025, US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing, he admitted he doesn't want his own child to have an AI as a best friend, saying real-life experiences matter more.
Altman, APA urge child AI safeguards
Altman isn't alone: his worries came up in a US Senate hearing, where Altman called for stronger safeguards for children using AI.
The American Psychological Association also weighed in, urging age-appropriate privacy settings to help keep young users safe while interacting with AI.