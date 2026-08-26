Sam Altman teams with Vanguart to design 7 OpenAI watches
Technology
Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, just teamed up with Swiss watchmaker Vanguart to design seven super-exclusive luxury watches.
These aren't your average timepieces: they feature the OpenAI logo and playful AI-themed engravings like "COMPUTE IS DESTINY" and "if AGI.aligned: deploy()."
Each one is based on Vanguart's Orb model (which starts at $180,000!) and celebrates OpenAI's mission in artificial intelligence.
Vanguart artisans crafted 7 exclusive watches
About one-third of Vanguart's team worked on these watches, making each piece a serious work of art.
Unlike the Tudor watches OpenAI once commissioned (featuring the phrase "Good Research Takes Time"), these new creations are even more exclusive: just seven exist, and none are for sale.