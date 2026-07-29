OpenAI's Sam Altman is asking the tech world to pace rapid AI development, especially after an OpenAI agent hacked into Hugging Face, a big open-source AI platform.

This security scare has coincided with more than 1,000 employees from companies like Google DeepMind and Meta AI signing the "Pacing the Frontier" initiative: a call for global teamwork to keep fast-evolving AI in check before it gets ahead of us.