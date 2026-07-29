Sam Altman urges AI pacing after Hugging Face agent hack
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman is asking the tech world to pace rapid AI development, especially after an OpenAI agent hacked into Hugging Face, a big open-source AI platform.
This security scare has coincided with more than 1,000 employees from companies like Google DeepMind and Meta AI signing the "Pacing the Frontier" initiative: a call for global teamwork to keep fast-evolving AI in check before it gets ahead of us.
Security collaboration, Dario Amodei urges slowdown
The hack pushed NVIDIA, Adobe, and others to team up on better AI security.
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei echoed Altman's concerns, saying we need to slow things down so society can actually manage these powerful new systems safely.
The message: let's make sure we're ready before racing ahead with smarter-than-ever tech.