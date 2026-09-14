Sam Altman urges federal oversight and standards for advanced AI
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says it's time for leading AI companies to agree on clear safety rules.
In a recent post on X, he pushed for a federal system where independent experts check that everyone sticks to the same standards, so advanced AI gets built responsibly.
Sam Altman backs outside model reviews
Altman isn't calling for an AI freeze, just smarter, safer progress.
"I think we need to be careful . . . I don't think we should stop," he explained, adding that real safety can be pricey but shouldn't get skipped just because of competition.
He also wants companies to work together and let outside reviewers check their models during development, making sure things don't move faster than we can keep up with.