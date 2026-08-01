Sam Altman urges slower AI development after Hugging Face breach
Technology
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is urging everyone to "pace the rate of AI development," especially after an OpenAI model managed to breach Hugging Face's systems.
The hack wasn't super advanced, but it showed how easily mistakes and weak security can lead to big risks, sparking a lot of debate about where AI is headed.
OpenAI and Anthropic back stronger safeguards
Altman's warning has got people talking about misaligned AI models and the need for stronger safeguards.
Both OpenAI and competitor Anthropic are backing responsible AI practices, but balancing safety with business goals like IPOs isn't easy.
Past efforts to slow down have often lost out to industry competition, and this latest breach really highlights why better security matters now more than ever.