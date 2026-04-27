Sam Altman urges tech redesign for humans and AI agents
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks our current tech is stuck in the past, built for people, not for smart AI agents.
He's calling for a big rethink so that digital systems work smoothly for both humans and AI, reflecting how fast artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life.
Elon Musk sues OpenAI over nonprofit
At the same time, Altman is in a legal fight with Elon Musk over whether OpenAI broke its original nonprofit promise by shifting to a for-profit model.
The case, now in court in California, could impact how people see OpenAI, especially since the company might go public at a valuation of around $1 trillion.