Sam Altman warns AGI could collapse the economy replacing jobs
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman is sounding the alarm about artificial general intelligence (AGI), saying it could cause an "the economy is going to collapse" if machines start replacing too many human jobs.
Even with these worries, Altman is still pushing ahead in AI research: he's so committed, he reportedly sleeps in short naps to keep up with the fast pace of the field.
OpenAI launches GPT-5.5, rivals favor specialization
OpenAI just rolled out its new GPT-5.5 model, which promises smarter reasoning and faster performance.
But not everyone in tech is convinced AGI is the way to go: some leaders from companies like Anthropic and Google DeepMind think we should focus on more specialized AI instead of aiming for machines that can do everything humans can.