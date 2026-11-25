Samarendra Rai wins Best Use of Energy Readers's Choice Award
Samarendra Rai, a 25-year-old from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, just won the Best Use of Energy Readers's Choice Award at the Supercomputing Conference 2026 in Chicago.
His research uses AI and high-performance computing to make energy use smarter and more efficient.
Rai is currently a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an IIT Bombay alum.
Bahraich community celebrates Samarendra Rai's win
Rai's family cheered him on from Bahraich, watching his award ceremony online.
His parents, both teachers, celebrated with their community as local leaders sent their congratulations.
The win has sparked pride back home and brought recognition on an international platform.