Samarendra Rai, a 25-year-old from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, just won the Best Use of Energy Readers's Choice Award at the Supercomputing Conference 2026 in Chicago.

His research uses AI and high-performance computing to make energy use smarter and more efficient.

Rai is currently a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an IIT Bombay alum.