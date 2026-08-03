Samsung bans smart TV apps used as residential exit nodes
Samsung has announced a ban on some smart TV apps and intends to remove them after finding out they were sharing users' internet connections without users fully grasping the implications.
One of the flagged apps was even a Pac-Man game from its "Editor's Choice" section.
Turns out, these apps used residential proxy software, which could turn your TV into an "exit node," basically letting strangers send web traffic through your home internet.
Samsung forbids residential proxy features
To keep things safer, Samsung is removing these apps and rolling out tougher rules for developers: no more residential proxy features allowed.
The company says this should help protect users and make sure your smart TV stays secure.
This move follows similar steps taken by LG last month, showing big brands are getting serious about user privacy.