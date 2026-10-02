Samsung begins Exynos 2700 mass production for Galaxy S27 series
Technology
Samsung has started mass production of its new Exynos 2700 chip for the upcoming Galaxy S27, S27 Plus, and the new Galaxy S27 Pro in India, Europe, and South Korea.
This processor is a solid step up and marks Samsung's push to use more of its own tech in future phones.
Exynos 2700 shows 9.5% multicore lead
Built on a next-generation 2-nanometer process, the Exynos 2700 delivers strong multi-core performance, outpacing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 by about 9.5% in tests (though it still trails a bit in single-core tasks).
Samsung hopes this move will cut down on costs and lessen its dependence on Qualcomm.
The processor for the Galaxy S27 Ultra isn't locked in yet; Samsung is weighing options based on heat management and production needs.