Samsung brings Infinite One-Way Cassette AC with AI to India
Technology
Samsung just dropped its Infinite One-Way Cassette AC in India, designed for upscale homes and offices.
This isn't your average AC: it uses AI to manage the climate and even has Ambient Edge Lighting with nine mood options that sync with your daily rhythm.
The catch? It starts at a hefty ₹1.6 million and is available through Samsung's commercial partners.
Wide WindFree tech uses 17,200 micro-holes
You get draft-free cooling thanks to 17,200 micro-holes using Wide WindFree Tech, plus built-in Wi-Fi so you can control cooling settings with SmartThings or your voice.
There's also an antibacterial copper filter to help keep the air clean.
The slim design (just 13.8cm thick) and UV-resistant build mean it looks sharp in any premium space.