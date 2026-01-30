Samsung Care+ now offers unlimited accidental damage repairs
Samsung just leveled up its Care+ program across 17 European countries.
Now, if you drop your Galaxy phone, tablet, smartwatch, or PC, you get unlimited accidental damage repairs and five years of coverage—with 24/7 claims support.
That's a big jump — the new plan offers up to 60 months (five years) of coverage; the source does not state a previous three-year cap.
Coverage details: What you need to know
Care+ handles drops, knocks, and spills—repairs are done at official service centers using genuine parts (with a set fee each time).
Free battery swaps kick in if your battery drops below 80% after warranty.
Cosmetic dings aren't included though.
You can walk into any of the 175 locations or use send-in options for device pickup and delivery—way more convenient than before.
Theft/loss coverage is available too (with Knox Guard activated).
Monthly plans run up to 5 years
Monthly plans run up to five years and can be canceled anytime.
Two-year upfront plans aren't offered in some countries due to local rules.
Heads up: Care+ isn't available everywhere—check Samsung's site to see if your country made the list.