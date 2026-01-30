Samsung Care+ now offers unlimited accidental damage repairs Technology Jan 30, 2026

Samsung just leveled up its Care+ program across 17 European countries.

Now, if you drop your Galaxy phone, tablet, smartwatch, or PC, you get unlimited accidental damage repairs and five years of coverage—with 24/7 claims support.

That's a big jump — the new plan offers up to 60 months (five years) of coverage; the source does not state a previous three-year cap.