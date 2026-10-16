Samsung considers moving S27 Ultra to Exynos over Snapdragon overheating
Technology
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra is running into some trouble: its new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip is apparently overheating and slowing things down.
Samsung has given Qualcomm until mid-October 2026 to fix it, but if that doesn't happen, they're considering switching to their own Exynos 2700 chip instead.
Exynos 2700 may cool S27 Ultra
The Exynos 2700 could help keep things cooler, building on thermal fixes from earlier models like the Exynos 2600.
But there's a catch: some fans aren't thrilled about Exynos chips in flagship phones, and Samsung knows it.
For now, the S27 Ultra is still expected to launch with Snapdragon, unless these heat issues force a last-minute change.