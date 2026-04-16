Samsung cuts Galaxy S26 Ultra price ₹9,000 across variants

Retailers offer HSBC HDFC RBL discounts

Beyond the official price drop, retailers like Vijay Sales are offering extra deals.

If you use an HSBC credit card for EMI payments, you can get up to ₹6,000 off. HDFC cardholders get ₹4,500 off, and RBL users can save ₹4,000, so if you're thinking of upgrading, now's a pretty solid time to snag one.