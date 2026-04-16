Samsung cuts Galaxy S26 Ultra price ₹9,000 across variants
Technology
Good news if you've been eyeing the Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung just cut its price by ₹9,000 across all variants.
The new rates are live on Samsung's official site, making this flagship a lot more tempting and bringing it closer to last year's S25 Ultra in terms of cost.
Retailers offer HSBC HDFC RBL discounts
Beyond the official price drop, retailers like Vijay Sales are offering extra deals.
If you use an HSBC credit card for EMI payments, you can get up to ₹6,000 off. HDFC cardholders get ₹4,500 off, and RBL users can save ₹4,000, so if you're thinking of upgrading, now's a pretty solid time to snag one.