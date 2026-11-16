Samsung developing Galaxy Claw AI assistant using Personal Agent Core
Samsung is working on Galaxy Claw, a fresh AI assistant designed to work across your favorite apps (think Google Gemini or Siri), but built for the Galaxy ecosystem.
Powered by Samsung's Personal Agent Core, it will connect with tools like Calendar and Gmail to make things smoother.
Galaxy Claw handles context aware tasks
Galaxy Claw will handle context-aware tasks, like setting reminders using info from different apps, and may offer handy extras like recurring task automation, a Daily Brief, and a Travel Planner.
Heads up: if you are a heavy user, some features might come with a subscription fee as Samsung looks to boost its lineup of phones, tablets, and wearables.