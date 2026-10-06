Samsung discounts Galaxy Watches for Fall Prime Day 2026
Technology
Samsung is dropping prices on its smartwatches for Fall Prime Day 2026.
You can grab the Galaxy Watch 7 starting at $159 (40-mm) or $190 (44-mm), and
the Galaxy Watch 8 is now at its lowest price ever for the 40-mm model at $220 and nears its own low at $250 for the 44-mm model.
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $350
If you're eyeing something fancier, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with its rotating bezel is going for $350, close to its all-time low.
The latest Watch 9 has also been discounted to $319 directly from Samsung.
If you want a solid deal, this is probably the best time to upgrade your wrist game!