Samsung Display is investing approximately €210 million ($230.39 million) to grab a 9.1% stake in ams OSRAM, with Samsung Display expected to become ams OSRAM's largest shareholder upon closing.

The two companies are teaming up to create ultra-small microLED tech, aiming for brighter, more efficient screens that could also be cheaper to make: think next-level displays for everything from ultra-small to ultra-large displays.