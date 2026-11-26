Samsung Display invests €210M in ams OSRAM to develop microLED
Samsung Display is investing approximately €210 million ($230.39 million) to grab a 9.1% stake in ams OSRAM, with Samsung Display expected to become ams OSRAM's largest shareholder upon closing.
The two companies are teaming up to create ultra-small microLED tech, aiming for brighter, more efficient screens that could also be cheaper to make: think next-level displays for everything from ultra-small to ultra-large displays.
Partnership testing new manufacturing for microLED
By combining Samsung Display's display know-how with ams OSRAM's LED miniaturization skills, the partnership hopes to push display technology forward and get microLED ready for mainstream use.
They'll be testing new manufacturing methods and working on displays of all sizes.
If all goes smoothly with approvals, the deal should wrap up by early 2027.