Samsung ditches Exynos for Galaxy A18 MediaTek and Qualcomm Snapdragon
Technology
Samsung is shaking things up with its Galaxy A18 series, moving away from its own Exynos chips.
The new 4G model will run on a MediaTek processor, while the 5G version is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
This change follows last year's A17 lineup, which used Exynos for the 5G variant.
Samsung shifts to 3rd-party processors
Rising memory costs have pushed Samsung to rethink its strategy and opt for third-party processors to save on manufacturing.
The A18 series is aimed at budget-conscious buyers who want solid performance without spending too much.
Production kicks off in August, with the 4G model launching first and the 5G version coming months later, so if you're looking for an affordable upgrade, keep an eye out.