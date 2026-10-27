Samsung drops Galaxy Buds on open-ear earbuds supporting Gemini Live

Designed for all-day comfort, these buds use ergonomic data to fit different ear shapes and have an adjustable band angle.

You get punchy bass from TwinBoost speakers, less sound leaking out thanks to Audio Leakage Reduction, and clear calls using multiple microphones plus bone conduction technology.

Hands-free controls are built in too: summon Google's AI with Gemini Live, record quick voice memos by pressing and holding the back of an earbud, or answer calls just by nodding your head, making everyday life a little smoother.