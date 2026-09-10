Samsung ends software updates for Galaxy Watch 4 series
Samsung has officially stopped software updates for its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
After five years of quarterly security patches, these watches got their final update in August 2026, wrapping up their run.
If you own one, it's time to know your device won't get new fixes or features.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models supported
With the Watch 4 series retired, the oldest Samsung smartwatches still getting updates are now the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.
The Watch 4 was a big deal back in the day: it switched from Tizen OS to Google's Wear OS 3 (thanks to a Samsung-Google collaboration), though it missed some standard Wear OS features at first, and the article's authors had mixed feelings.
Meanwhile, Samsung is pushing innovation with its latest Galaxy Watch 9 series, featuring upgraded health tools and a speedy Snapdragon processor.