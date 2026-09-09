Samsung ends support for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3
Technology
Samsung has officially wrapped up software support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.
These foldables got four years of Android upgrades and five years of security patches since their 2021 launch, but now they're off Samsung's update list, meaning no more new features or security fixes.
Latest foldables offer longer support
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are now the oldest models still getting updates, though only every few months.
If you're eyeing something newer, devices like the latest foldables come with a much longer software support promise.
For anyone still using a Fold 3 or Flip 3, just keep in mind that missing future security patches could make your phone more vulnerable down the line.