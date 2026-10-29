Samsung expands Galaxy sleep apnea detection in South Korea
Technology
Samsung is making it easier to track your sleep health: its upgraded sleep apnea detection feature will be available on more Galaxy devices in South Korea starting November 2026.
Using AI, the tool checks for breathing issues every hour while you sleep.
For accurate results, just log at least five hours of sleep on two separate nights within 10 days.
Existing features continue on older watches
The new feature launches first on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Watch 9, and Galaxy Ring, with support coming soon for Watch 7 and 8 models running Wear OS 7.0 or newer.
Samsung says this tool is meant to help you understand your sleep, not replace a doctor's advice.
Existing sleep apnea features will keep working on older watches too, so everyone can keep an eye on their nightly health.