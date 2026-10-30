Samsung expected to roll out AI eyewear mid December 2026
Samsung is expected to roll out its new Intelligent Eyewear, AI-powered smart glasses, in mid-December 2026, but only in South Korea and the US for now.
Powered by Google's Android XR with Gemini AI, these glasses can translate languages in real time and guide you with voice navigation, pretty handy if you're traveling or just want a techy upgrade.
Glasses include cameras, 9-hour battery
Unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in London in July 2026, the glasses run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip and include built-in cameras.
You get up to nine hours of battery life, plus a charging case that gives seven extra charges, so they'll last all day.
The design comes from collaborations with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for some extra style points.
Samsung is testing the waters in select markets first, aiming to take on big names like Meta if things go well.