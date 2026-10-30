Samsung expected to roll out AI eyewear mid December 2026

Unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in London in July 2026, the glasses run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip and include built-in cameras.

You get up to nine hours of battery life, plus a charging case that gives seven extra charges, so they'll last all day.

The design comes from collaborations with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for some extra style points.

Samsung is testing the waters in select markets first, aiming to take on big names like Meta if things go well.