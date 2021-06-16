Samsung Galaxy F22's Bluetooth listing suggests it's a rebranded A22

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 02:32 pm

Samsung Galaxy F22 will be a rebadged model of Galaxy A22

Samsung is working to expand its portfolio of budget smartphones with a new Galaxy F22 model. In the latest development, the handset's Bluetooth certification suggests that it will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22, which debuted earlier this month. Hence, the Galaxy F22 will likely come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a Helio G80 chipset, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 90Hz screen

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 48MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will bear a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will get a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it will support 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy F22 will be revealed at the time of launch, which should happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the specifications and features, it should cost around Rs. 15,000.