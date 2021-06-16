Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy F22's Bluetooth listing suggests it's a rebranded A22
Science

Samsung Galaxy F22's Bluetooth listing suggests it's a rebranded A22

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 02:32 pm
Samsung Galaxy F22's Bluetooth listing suggests it's a rebranded A22
Samsung Galaxy F22 will be a rebadged model of Galaxy A22

Samsung is working to expand its portfolio of budget smartphones with a new Galaxy F22 model. In the latest development, the handset's Bluetooth certification suggests that it will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22, which debuted earlier this month. Hence, the Galaxy F22 will likely come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a Helio G80 chipset, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 90Hz screen

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 48MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will bear a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will get a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it will support 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F22: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy F22 will be revealed at the time of launch, which should happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the specifications and features, it should cost around Rs. 15,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Windows 11 leaked ahead of launch! Here's everything that's changed

Latest News

Exposure to common cold virus may protect from COVID-19: Study

Science

SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India on June 28

Auto

Calf serum absent in COVAXIN, involved in development, government clarifies

India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite's prices leaked

Science

Premier League 2021-22 fixtures have been announced: Details here

Sports

Latest Science News

Windows 11 leaked ahead of launch! Here's everything that's changed

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on open sale starting 12pm

Science

Beats announces Studio Buds wireless earphones at around Rs. 11,000

Science

Twitter is developing tools to unmention yourself from others' tweets

Science

Apple Watch Series 7 to feature faster processor, improved screen

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G's support page goes live, launch imminent

Science

Galaxy A22 5G could be Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone

Science

This is how Samsung Galaxy A22 will look like

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's camera specifications leaked

Science
Trending Topics