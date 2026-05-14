Samsung Galaxy S24 explodes in South Korea, user suffers burns
Technology
A Samsung Galaxy S24 exploded while a user in South Korea was just browsing the internet, leaving them with burns and smoke inhalation.
The user, "chocho-789," shared online that the phone wasn't charging or damaged beforehand. One moment it was fine, then suddenly there was smoke and flames.
Fire officials pointed to a lithium battery issue as the cause.
User provides records, seeks serious handling
Samsung reached out to the user on May 13. The user is providing the necessary records and has asked for the issue to be taken seriously, not just handled with compensation.
This comes after a similar case last October when a Galaxy S25 Plus caught fire during normal use, raising fresh questions about battery safety in newer Samsung phones.