Samsung Galaxy S26 might get pricier as chip costs surge

What else is new?

The S26 will run on Samsung's latest 2nm Exynos 2600 processor and pack upgraded AI features under the Galaxy AI brand.

Samsung wants to double its AI device count to 800 million by the end of 2026, and says user awareness of its AI has jumped from 30% to 80%.

While core AI features will stay free for now, Samsung may start charging for premium options later—a move under consideration as the company faces rising costs and increased price competition from Apple's iPhone 17.