Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra fully revealed ahead of launch

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra has been fully leaked ahead of its expected launch in February 2026. The new model keeps the flat frame and S Pen slot but now sports a pill-shaped camera bump—appearing to have solved the S25's annoying camera ring issue.

Privacy display tech on the 6.9-inch AMOLED screen The S26 Ultra is a bit slimmer and lighter than before, with a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen featuring Privacy Display tech and even bezels all around.

The front camera sits neatly in the center at 12MP, keeping things clean and modern.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip powers the phone Running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with Android 16 (One UI 8.5), it starts at 256GB storage.

The quad rear cameras include a huge 200MP main lens, plus two telephotos (50MP +10MP) and an ultra-wide (50MP).

You get Wireless Power Share, a big 5,000mAh battery with rumored 60W charging.