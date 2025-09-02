Next Article
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series pre-reservation begins in India
Samsung is letting you pre-reserve its upcoming Galaxy Tab in India ahead of the official launch on September 4.
Just pay a ₹1,000 refundable fee between August 29 and September 4 to lock in your spot, and you'll get a VIP Pass with some exclusive perks.
If you confirm your pre-booking, Samsung throws in a free 45W travel adapter (worth ₹2,999).
The big Galaxy Event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com and YouTube at 5:30am EDT (3:00pm IST), where they'll show off new tech—including premium AI tablets—and tease the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.
This push is part of Samsung's bigger plan to boost sales, with a goal of hitting 100 million Galaxy A series units sold in India by December.