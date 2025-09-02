Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series pre-reservation begins in India

Samsung aims to hit 100 million Galaxy A series units sold

If you confirm your pre-booking, Samsung throws in a free 45W travel adapter (worth ₹2,999).

The big Galaxy Event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com and YouTube at 5:30am EDT (3:00pm IST), where they'll show off new tech—including premium AI tablets—and tease the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.

This push is part of Samsung's bigger plan to boost sales, with a goal of hitting 100 million Galaxy A series units sold in India by December.