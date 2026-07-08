Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 22 London livestream Fold 8 expected
Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for Wednesday, July 22, in London, kicking off at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST).
You can catch the livestream on Samsung's website, Newsroom, or YouTube.
Expect big reveals, especially the much-hyped Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.
Samsung's foldables, watches and smart glasses
This year's event is all about foldables, with new models like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 rumored to drop.
Teasers hint at wider designs and smarter AI features made for bigger screens.
We might also see the latest Galaxy Watch 9 series and Watch Ultra 2 with tougher builds.
Plus, Samsung could tease its first smart glasses, made with fashion brands and packed with AI, so there might be a few surprises in store.
If you want updates or launch offers, registration is already open on Samsung's site.