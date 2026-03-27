Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is down to $370
Technology
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic just dropped to $369.99 on Amazon during the Big Spring Sale, a solid 26% off and only $20 more than the base model.
If you've been eyeing a smartwatch with premium features but didn't want to overspend, this deal might be your sign.
Check out other alternatives
You get a cool rotating bezel, ample onboard storage, and smart health tools like Antioxidant Index and Bedtime Guidance.
The bright 1.34-inch AMOLED display and speedy Exynos chip keep things smooth.
Prefer longer battery life or want tighter Pixel integration? You might also want to check out the OnePlus Watch 3 or Google Pixel Watch 4 as alternatives.