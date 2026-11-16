Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB drops to $1,550
Looking to upgrade your phone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 just dropped to its lowest price yet: $1,550 for the 256-gigabyte version in graphite or lavender on Amazon, thanks to Black Friday deals.
If you want more storage, the 512-gigabyte model is $200 extra.
You can grab similar offers on Samsung's official site too.
Z Fold Ultra and Flip discounted
If you're eyeing something different, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (which keeps last year's design) is now $1,750 for the 256-gigabyte version.
Or check out the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at $999.
With these discounts landing right before the holidays, it's a good time to snag a foldable if you've been waiting for prices to drop.