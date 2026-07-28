Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 256GB pistachio reportedly selling out
Technology
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 8 is getting a lot of attention, especially for its pistachio green color.
The 256GB pistachio model appears to be selling out online, with checkout errors removing it from buyers' carts.
Only 512GB and 1TB pistachio remain
If you want the pistachio green, only the 512GB and 1TB versions are left.
Other colors, black, white, and purple, are still in stock for the 256GB option.
Preorders close in 10 days, so if you're hoping to snag a trade-in deal or your favorite color, you'll need to move fast before they're gone!