Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 adds silicon-carbon batteries, slimmer Ultra
Technology
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, and it's packing new silicon-carbon batteries for better energy and a slimmer Ultra model.
The regular Fold 8 now has a 4,800mAh battery, while the Fold 8 Ultra squeezes in a thinner 5,000mAh unit, both are bigger than the previous model's 4,400mAh (2025).
The goal? More power without making the phone bulky.
Samsung says batteries safe, rollout planned
Samsung says these batteries boost performance and reliability without sacrificing safety or user trust.
They're planning to roll out this tech to other Galaxy devices, rumor has it the Galaxy S27 may adopt this battery tech, and if so, it could become standard.