Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 adds silicon-carbon batteries, slimmer Ultra

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, and it's packing new silicon-carbon batteries for better energy and a slimmer Ultra model.

The regular Fold 8 now has a 4,800mAh battery, while the Fold 8 Ultra squeezes in a thinner 5,000mAh unit, both are bigger than the previous model's 4,400mAh (2025).

The goal? More power without making the phone bulky.