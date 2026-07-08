Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 leak reveals passport-style design, displays Technology Jul 08, 2026

Just before its big reveal on July 22, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has leaked, and it's looking sharp.

The foldable shows off a passport-style design in three colors shown by the leak, cream, graphite, and lavender, along with a mention of a pistachio shade you can only get on Samsung.com that has not yet been glimpsed.

Up front is a roomy 5.5-inch QHD+ display for easy one-handed use, while inside you get a 7.6-inch QHD+ screen with a classic 4:3 ratio, great for streaming or gaming.