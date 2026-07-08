Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 leak reveals passport-style design, displays
Just before its big reveal on July 22, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has leaked, and it's looking sharp.
The foldable shows off a passport-style design in three colors shown by the leak, cream, graphite, and lavender, along with a mention of a pistachio shade you can only get on Samsung.com that has not yet been glimpsed.
Up front is a roomy 5.5-inch QHD+ display for easy one-handed use, while inside you get a 7.6-inch QHD+ screen with a classic 4:3 ratio, great for streaming or gaming.
Snapdragon 8 Elite powers Fold 8
Weighing about 200gm and slimmer than ever (9.7mm folded), the Fold 8 packs serious power with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and Samsung tweaks under the hood.
You get 12GB RAM plus storage options up to a massive 1TB, plenty of space for apps and content.
The battery is solid at 4,800mAh with fast charging up to 25W, so you're set for all-day use without stress.